The Rashee Road school has established an emotional wellbeing support officer following generous funding from James Hagan, Chair and founder of Hagan Homes.

Mr Hagan, a former pupil of Ballyclare High and whose business is headquartered in Ballyclare, has committed to funding this unique role for three years through the Ballyclare High School Foundation.

The newly appointed wellbeing officer, Victoria Thompson, brings a wealth of experience to her role.

Ballyclare High School's emotional wellbeing support officer, Mrs Victoria Thompson. (Pic: Contributed).

She will collaborate with pastoral staff and all faculty members to ensure the school is better equipped to support pupils facing rising anxieties and with more complex needs, working with outside agencies too to ensure pastoral care remains a priority.

Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal of Ballyclare High said: "This is a unique post within schools in Northern Ireland, and Victoria joins our staff bringing a wealth of experience to the role. She will take professional responsibility for supporting us with curricular, intervention, and support programs to provide all pupils with strategies and approaches to ensure their emotional health and wellbeing is strong.”

James Hagan stated: “I’ve fond memories of my time at Ballyclare High and I wanted to give something back as it contributed in many ways to what I have done in life.

"I’d also like to inspire and encourage other people to give back to those schools that educated them. No matter how small or large the donation, it’s always good to support those who supported you in your journey, especially during these difficult times of significant cuts to public spending and education.”

Victoria Thompson added: "Nurturing pupil emotional health and wellbeing creates the foundation upon which their brightest futures are built, through focusing on social, emotional and cognitive growth.

"My mission is to cultivate and contribute to an environment where every pupil feels supported, heard, and empowered to navigate life's challenges and be the best version of themselves."

The funding for this position comes through the Ballyclare High School Foundation, set up last year by the school with the aim of providing enhanced opportunities for pupils.

The Foundation, established as a charitable company limited by guarantee (NI685284) and registered with the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland (NIC108774), is aligned with the school's wider vision of maintaining mutually beneficial life-long relationships with all members of the BHS family.

The Foundation operates under a strong governance framework, overseen by a voluntary board of trustees, all of whom have long-standing connections with the school and are highly committed to its aims.

Not only does the Foundation provide ongoing support for current and former pupils, but it also allows supporters to avail of Gift Aid on contributions, increasing any amount donated by a UK taxpayer by 25 per cent.

Importantly, the Foundation ensures a clear separation between government-funded responsibilities and the additional benefits donors can provide for pupils.

