It is now ten years since Coleraine High School officially closed and amalgamed with Coleraine Academical Institution to became Coleraine Grammar School.

To mark this, an ‘End of an Era’ reunion dinner is being organised for Saturday, May 31, at the Lodge Hotel in the town.

The ‘High’ Old Girls’ Association (OGA) traditionally organised reunions for year groups celebrating anniversaries of when they left the Lodge Road school.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Old Girls posted: “The final closure of the Lodge Road site in 2024 was another reminder for many of their history at CHS and the OGA was asked about organising a reunion dinner, something which we had hosted annually until Covid 19 prevented our 2020 get-together.

Coleraine High School Old Girls are organising an 'End of an Era' dinner at the Lodge Hotel on May 31. Credit NI World

"So, by popular demand, as a one off, end of an era event, we have again booked the Lodge Hotel for a reunion dinner on Saturday 31 May 2025 and would be delighted if as many of our past pupils and former teachers as possible could arrange to join us for a 3-course dinner, with drinks reception in Coleraine and make the time to meet up with fellow classmates and reminisce about the good old days at Lodge Road.

"On the evening you will also be able to purchase the Coleraine High School book which was published the year the school closed as a memory for all those who attended CHS during any era of the school.”

Anyone wishing to attend the event can book via the Coleraine High School Old Girls’ Association website