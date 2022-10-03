Eva urges young athletes to put best foot forward

Marking the twelfth consecutive year of the Flahavan’s Porridge sponsorship, the league which is expected to attract approximately 4,500 competitors from over 200 schools across Northern Ireland will bring together young runners aged between 9 and 12 years old.

The format for the 2022-2023 league will return to its former glory, with three rounds taking place across the six regions in Northern Ireland, after previously being reduced following the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Athletics NI has a new ambassador on board who is no stranger to competitive running. Nick Griggs, from County Tyrone will take on the role, following his winning performance at the 2021 U20 European 3000m championships, at the age of just 16. Nick also holds many U18 and U20 Irish records for middle distance events, breaking the European U20 indoor mile record in February of this year.

Eva McCreery from Culcrow Primary School pictured alongside Nick Griggs, Athletics NI ambassador

Nick joined the young athletes at the launch to give his words of advice and encouragement for the upcoming league.

“As a young athlete myself, I know first-hand, the work that goes into progressing in this field, but I am confident that the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League has the best upcoming talent in Northern Ireland and many of the athletes will have an exciting career in athletics ahead of them."

