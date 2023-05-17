DROMORE business Genysys Engine Ltd has co-hosted a ‘Rethinking Education with AI’ event.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing how we live, work and learn, and the event was held to explore and discuss the benefits and challenges of AI in education, for both teachers and pupils.

Genysys Engine Ltd partnered with Belfast-based Learning Me Ltd to host the informative evening, held in Largymore Primary School, Lisburn.

Genysys Engine is a company that develops AI-powered software solutions for small businesses, while Learning Me is an educational company that delivers flexible teacher professional learning packages, as well as wellbeing and learning tools for children.

The event was hosted by Learning Me co-founder and pedagogical lead, Bernard Noble, and featured a panel discussion with Nicole O’Connor (Learning Me co-founder and educational technology lead) alongside AI industry expert, Emma McClenaghan (CEO and co-founder of Genysys Engine Ltd).

The panel discussed the benefits of using AI within education, namely its ability to personalise learning, improve accessibility for all learners, provide purposeful feedback as well as creating engaging and interactive learning experiences.

The challenges posed by AI were also explored with topics such as barriers to entry, potential plagiarism and the bias of human-created technology being explored.

The event also featured table talks on a variety of educational themes that are going to be impacted by AI.

Important discussions were had on how AI can affect cognitive, social and emotional development, as well as the importance of developing critical thinking skills within learners to help them decipher fact from fiction.

The future of assessment and personalised learning were also discussed, with participants reflecting on the current provision for this in the rapidly changing educational landscape.

Guests also had the opportunity to explore various AI tools for educational use. These tools included Bard, Quillbot and Curipod, alongside many others.

The event was a great success and generated a lot of interest in the potential of AI to revolutionise education.

Attendees received a digital AI Mega Resource bundle when leaving the event that can be used for ongoing teacher professional learning.

To receive one of the popular elements from this bundle - the AI Resource List - head to the Learning Me or Genysys Engine websites to download it for free.