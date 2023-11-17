As Christmas closes in and the elves are preparing for their busy season, St Malachy’s Primary School, Coleraine, are holding a fantastically-festive Winter Wonderland this year.

Come along to St Malachy’s PS, on Beresford Avenue, on Thursday December 7, from 5.30pm-8pm, for a community-wide Christmas celebration to remember. As well as Christmas lights switch-on, the Winter Wonderland will have Christmas Market stalls, a Christmas trail, delicious s’mores, food trucks, book stalls, as well as raffles and games.

Children can post letters to Santa, and everyone can dance the evening away and get their festive-fever on! The main guest appearance will be from Santa Claus himself, who will be meeting and greeting children from his grotto.

St Malachy’s PS wish to extend this Winter Wonderland invite to the whole community, not just those affiliated with the school. The school prides itself on its inclusivity and diversity and family environment.

The school is also inviting the community to its Open Morning on December 5, from 9.30am – 11am. The multi-cultural primary school, which is welcoming to all faiths, is excited to showcase its award-winning learning facilities, and to show how children from all backgrounds can develop and grow together.

Built in 1972, the diverse primary school has seven classrooms, a sensory room, computer suite, Accelerated Reading library, Special Needs room, polytunnel engaging outdoor learning and play areas. The school offers wraparound provision with a breakfast club and the ‘Stay & Play’ after school club.

The school is well known for its excellent bi-annual musicals showcasing the wonderful drama and music provision. St. Malachy’s has a long tradition of sporting achievement in sports such as soccer, netball, Gaelic games and athletics and has recently added hockey to its list of sports.

A school spokesperson said: “So, why not come have a look for yourself and experience the welcoming, caring and inclusive, family school environment at the Open Morning on Tuesday December 5, from 9.30am – 11am.”

Anyone unable to attend the Open Morning or who wishes to arrange a private tour of the school, please contact principal Mrs Burns who is only too happy to arrange that.