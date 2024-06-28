Exhibition at The Braid Ballymena celebrates 100 years of St Louis Grammar School
This year marks the centenary of the Cullybackey Road school, with the special milestone being marked by a number of events throughout 2024.
The Braid is showcasing a selection of artefacts belonging to the school, including photographs, monogrammed delph, and past uniforms.
They will all be on display until the end of August in the atrium at The Braid, before transferring in late October for display at the school until the end of the year.
In January 1924, four Sisters of the St Louis Order came from Monaghan to Ballymena at the invitation of Canon O’Donnell to establish a school for young ladies in Ballymena parish.
The convent was housed in Kintullagh House, acquired by Canon O’Donnell in 1923 for the purpose and leased to the Order.
Principal of St Louis, Mrs J O'Neill, said: “As we celebrate 100 years of St Louis Grammar, we are delighted that The Braid is hosting this exhibition of the history of our school. Kintullagh House has been at the heart of Ballymena for over 150 years and, while no longer a convent, continues to inspire our pupils today as the Centre of Excellence for Creative and Expressive Arts at the school."
To complement the exhibition, St Louis are publishing a book of the history of the school in the autumn, available at www.friendsofstlouisballymena.com
It will provide a unique insight into the school’s development - from the arrival of the four founding Sisters of St Louis in 1924 to its position today as one of the top grammar schools in Northern Ireland.
