Students from Causeway Coast and Glens have been given an insight into the many IT and tech careers available in the Borough from some of the area’s leading digital, software and tech employers and experts.

The ‘Tech for the Future’ event, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership and Bring IT On, focused on the career pathways for working in creative, digital, software and tech jobs. Around 180 students attended and took part in quizzes, competitions and interactive activities.

Labour Market Partnerships, which create targeted employment action plans for council areas, are funded by the Department for Communities, and allow for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

Local tech entrepreneur, Francesca Morelli from VAVA Influence hosted the event, sharing her journey with the pupils. She explained all about her influencer marketing agency, which connects companies with influencers to promote products and services.

Speakers at the event included Lisa McCaul and Kate McAllister from Bring IT On, Alan Stirling from Alderhill Digital, Jim Campbell from Covernet, Anna Macaulay from Spatialest and Helen Mc Gonigal and Jennifer Liston from North West Regional College (NWRC).

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “This event allowed students to hear directly from local businesses about what they are looking for in terms of employability skills and find out practical ways to secure a career in IT.

“Technology is everywhere and businesses and organisations of all sizes and across all sectors are embracing it. Whether you want to work in architecture, design or engineering, these careers and many others have been facilitated by technological advancements. It would be fair to say the ‘tech spark’ has truly been ignited in Causeway Coast and Glens!”.

1 . Education Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan with students from Cross and Passion College. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

2 . Education (l-r) Pictured at the ‘Tech for the Future’ event are Alan Stirling, Alderhill Digital; Jim Campbell, Covernet; Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan; Francesca Morelli, VAVA Influence; Helen McGonigle, NWRC; Marc McGerty, Labour Market Partnership Manager; Jennifer Liston, NWRC and Lisa McCaul, Bring IT On. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

3 . Education Francesca Morelli from VAVA Influence hosted the ‘Tech for the Future’ event in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA