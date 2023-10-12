The Magherafelt and Rural Learning Partnership Careers Committee, in collaboration with MEGA (Manufacturing, Engineering, Growth & Advancement), has announced the inaugural Explore Engineering Expo.

The event aims to inspire the next generation of engineers by introducing students to the wealth of engineering opportunities available in their local community.

The expo will showcase a diverse range of engineering companies and career paths, exhibit locally manufactured products, and engage students in hands-on, interactive activities designed to spark their interest in engineering.

It will take place in Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt, on Wednesday, October 18, between 10.30am and 5pm.

The expo will take place in Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt, on Wednesday, October 18, between 10.30am and 5pm.

The primary audience for this event is Year 10 pupils, aged 13/14, providing them with valuable insights to aid in their GCSE subject choices.

Over 1,200 pupils are expected to attend throughout the day. Additionally, parents/guardians, students of all ages, and the general public are invited to join between 3pm and 5pm.

Participating schools include Kilronan School, Magherafelt High School, Rainey Endowed School, Sperrin Integrated College, St Colm's High School, Draperstown, St Conor's College, Clady, St Mary's Grammar School, St Patrick's College, Maghera, St Pius X College.

Companies and educational institutions attending the expo will employ various engaging formats to ignite iterest in engineering, including: showcasing products or videos of their manufacturing endeavours.

Demonstrations and sample materials for hands-on exploration. Interactive engineering activities. Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Robotics, Automation demonstrations.

Machinery display in the car park for ‘Show & Tell.’ Sponsorship of prizes to incentivise student participation. Cavanagh Kelly, a key sponsor of the event, has played a pivotal role in enabling schools to participate covering transportation costs.

Elita Frid, MEGA Education & Industry Engagement Manager, said: "Transport costs are often a barrier for schools attending off-campus events. We wanted to remove these obstacles and ensure that schools incur no costs. Cavanagh Kelly graciously stepped in as sponsors for the Explore Engineering Expo, covering the expenses forapproximately 1,200 student attendees. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Cavanagh Kelly, a localMid Ulster accountancy firm, for their generous support."