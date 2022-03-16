Family storytelling in Ballymoney and Coleraine

Family storytelling sessions for children aged under five were held in Coleraine and Ballymoney, with storyteller Masako Carey taking participants on a journey through magical tales of princes, princesses, castles and knights with singing, movement and imagination.

These sessions were funded by the Northern Ireland Museum Council and held in conjunction with Armstrong Storytellers.

Throughout the Festival, the Museums Service team shared ideas and inspiration on their Facebook pages to encourage children to try something new and we hope everyone enjoyed the activities on offer.

Playful Museums Festival will return next year, and in the meantime you can keep up to date with Council’s Museum Services by following their Facebook pages.

