FE Success for Lisburn students
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is very proud of the results across campuses, with a third of students on the Pearson and ULA Level 3 Extended Diploma courses attaining Triple Distinctions or higher – corresponding to three A grades or higher at A-Level.
Thirteen (13) students achieved Triple Distinction stars (D*D*D*); twenty (20) achieved Triple Distinction two stars (D*D*D); twenty-seven (27) achieved Triple Distinction one star (D*DD) and thirty-five (35) achieved Triple Distinction (DDD).
Some students are progressing to higher education, or a combination of further studies and employment through programmes such as the Higher-Level Apprenticeships, while some students who have completed their courses are progressing to the workplace.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.