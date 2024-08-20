FE Success for Lisburn students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is very proud of the results across campuses, with a third of students on the Pearson and ULA Level 3 Extended Diploma courses attaining Triple Distinctions or higher – corresponding to three A grades or higher at A-Level.

Thirteen (13) students achieved Triple Distinction stars (D*D*D*); twenty (20) achieved Triple Distinction two stars (D*D*D); twenty-seven (27) achieved Triple Distinction one star (D*DD) and thirty-five (35) achieved Triple Distinction (DDD).

Some students are progressing to higher education, or a combination of further studies and employment through programmes such as the Higher-Level Apprenticeships, while some students who have completed their courses are progressing to the workplace.