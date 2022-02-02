FE & Traineeship Prospectus online

Joanne Barlow, Dromara from the Level 3 NVQ Professional Cookery - Patisserie and Confectionery at Lisburn Campus

Students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have helped to launch the new Further Education and Traineeship prospectus for prospective students aged 16 plus.

Early application is recommended for programmes commencing September 2022 in a range of subjects including Travel & Tourism, Health & Social Care, Construction, Animal Care, Engineering, Retail, Sport, IT, Creative Media Production, Professional Bakery and Applied Science.

Students who study at the College have the opportunity to progress to Higher Education or employment.