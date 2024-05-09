Final farewell to Northern Regional College’s Ballymoney Campus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Northern Regional College is set to close the doors of their Ballymoney Campus, they would like to invite the local community to take a trip down memory lane.

Join them on Thursday, May 30 anytime between 5.30pm and 7pm as they mark the closure of the campus.

Since ‘Ballymoney Technical College’ opened in 1970 on the Coleraine Road there has been thousands of staff, students and visitors through the doors.

