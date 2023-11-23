Pupils and staff at Coleraine Grammar School have launched a “final push” for donations to take fundraising for new multi-purpose sports facilities over the line.

Last term, the school passed the half-way point of its £1,000,000 fundraising target for a new astroturf pitch on the Ballycairn Road playing fields. The new pitch will complete wider efforts by the school to modernise its sports offering, following renovations including new rowing facilities and upgrades to the games hall and adjoining War Memorial Pavilion changing rooms.

Plans for the new pitch have already been approved, meaning construction can begin as soon as funds are in place.

Headmaster, Dr David Carruthers said: “As well as giving our girls and boys the best opportunities to excel at sport, the new facilities will mark the beginning of a new era for our school. We have benefitted from a major investment from the Department for Education to develop new school buildings and facilities, which will allow all pupils to be educated together at our Castlerock Road campus for the first time. However, with departmental funding for sport being extremely limited, we have had to go down the community fundraising route to ensure our sports facilities remain top-notch.

Dr David Carruthers pictured with Coleraine Grammar School hockey first XI co-captains Kia McCartney and Hope Ross. Credit Morrow Communications

“To date the response from parents, local businesses and other friends of the school has been fantastic. We are already over halfway to our fundraising goal, and with a final push I’m confident we will get there. Over the coming weeks and months, we have a series of exciting events that we hope will take us over the line, allowing our new sporting facilities to be built and ready for use at the same time that we welcome all pupils and staff onto the same site for the first time at the start of the 2024 academic term."

Kia McCartney, Head Girl, is also co-captain of the girls’ hockey first XI. She says having best in class facilities on the school campus is crucial to helping young sports stars to reach their full potential.

“I have loved playing hockey at Coleraine Grammar School for the past seven years, and all the hockey girls have been supported with great coaching to ensure we are the best we can be,” Kia said.

“But one thing that has held us back is the lack of a hockey pitch on the school campus. Having a new multipurpose astroturf pitch and improved sporting facilities will benefit everyone at the school and I hope that with our final fundraising push this year we can cross the line!”

Coleraine Grammar School hockey first XI co-captains Kia McCartney and Hope Ross. Credit Morrow Communications

Urging local businesses to get involved in the final push, Dr Carruthers also highlighted how the wider community can benefit from investment in the school’s future. “Like our wider recently renovated sports facilities, including upgraded sports hall and adjoining changing rooms at our War Memorial Pavilion, the new pitch can be used by local organisations when not in use by the school. Likewise with competitive hockey matches being played, there are exciting sponsorship opportunities for local businesses to show their support for our hockey girls and all our athletes in a tangible, visible way.”