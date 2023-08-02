Pupils at Special Educational Needs schools across Antrim and Newtownabbey have benefited thanks to summer scheme funding from the council.

Hillcroft School, Jordanstown School, Riverside School, Rostulla School and Thornfield School, were awarded up to £5,000 from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Thanks to the support, the schools have been able to bring in a range of resources and activities for the children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The students have enjoyed activities such as smoothie making, Mini Me Yoga, a visit form Kidz Farm and tee shirt tie-dyeing to name just a few.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper and Accessibility and Inclusion Officer, Ellen Boyd meet pupils and staff at Jordanstown School. (ANBC).

They were also able to purchase some new equipment which they will be able to use again in future academic years.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper said: “I was delighted to attend both the Jordanstown School and Thornfield School summer schemes to meet the children and see first-hand the excellent activities available for them thanks to this funding.

"The students enjoyed arts and crafts, cookery, horticulture, sports and a trip to the zoo.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordanstown School Principal, Dr Catherine Scully explained: “The pupils of Jordanstown School have had a fantastic week at our summer scheme funded by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Cllr Mark Cooper enjoys some sensory play with pupils from Jordanstown School. (ANBC).

"The funding allowed the school to really tailor the activities to meet the children’s needs and ranged from craft, cookery and horticulture through to sports, drama and sensory play.

"The highlight of the week was the visit by Kidz Farm, where the children got to meet lots of animals including alpacas, hedgehogs, rabbits and even a snake.”

Thornfield School Acting Principal, Jessica Morgan added: “The Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council fund for summer schemes has been a fantastic

addition to our school’s summer scheme.

Cllr Mark Cooper and Accessibility and Inclusion Officer, Ellen Boyd meet staff from Jordanstown School. (ANBC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It has allowed us to purchase valuable resources to support the arts and physical education of our pupils as well as allowing them to enjoy trips and new experiences.

“We had a brilliant uptake for summer scheme this year and through the support of the Department of Education and the council, we have been able to create a fun, engaging and inclusive scheme that suits the needs of all our pupils.”