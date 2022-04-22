Finest equipment in pipeline for NRC plumbing students

In line with new industry-wide developments, the college has installed an environmentally friendly bay which introduces apprentices to HVO fuel and burners, solar hot water and heat pump technology.

Peter Lynch, Plumbing Lecturer at Northern Regional College, said having the right equipment while training “offers apprentices the opportunity to become familiar with the reality of plumbing.”

It also means newly qualified plumbers “will be fully equipped to provide safe, high-quality work, ensuring sustainability across the industry.”

Peter Lynch, Plumbing Lecturer at Northern Regional College, Morgan Feeney, Northern Regional College SkillBuild Competitor 2022 and Richard Robinson, Group Sales Director at Beggs & Partners.

Mr Lynch thanked manufacturers and suppliers for supporting apprentices with “contemporary equipment for use in their training” which he said had “massively helped the college with its aim to be constantly improving student learning experiences. Due to the increasing demand for workers in this sector, now is the time for companies to begin recruiting apprentices for the start of the new academic year.”

OFTEC Ireland has been supporting the college with development of the centre and ensuring regulations are adhered to during training.

Grant Engineering, Warmflow, Firebird and Copper Industries are among the manufacturers to have welcomed students to their factories and training facilities.

Students who have benefitted from the provision of appliances include Morgan Finney, Harry Thompson and Ethan Hood. All three won their heats at the college’s inter-campus SkillBuild competition and have progressed to the NI SkillBuild Competition in May.