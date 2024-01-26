Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Patrick’s College in Ballymena launched the fundraising drive just two days ago as a tribute to “one of the good guys”, teacher Aidan Walsh who died suddenly following a teacher versus pupils football match on February 10, 2023.

Launching the fundraising target of £10,000, the College wrote: “A devoted father, beloved husband, highly respected teacher and a friend to so many, Aidan Walsh lived life to the full. Those privileged enough to have known him would agree, he really was one of the good guys.

"As a school community here in St Patrick's, it has been an extremely difficult year to process the tragic events of February 10th, 2023. Aidan’s untimely passing, following a Pupil v Teacher football game, has left a deep void. It is hard to believe that such a healthy, fit young man, with so much to offer, is no longer with us.

The late Aidan Walsh who is remembered as "a devoted father, beloved husband, highly respected teacher and a friend to so many". Credit St Patrick's College, Ballymena

"As a staff, we would like to honour our friend Aidan, by modernising our school fitness area and renaming it ‘The Aidan Walsh Fitness Suite’. In order to facilitate the refurbishment to a standard worthy of Aidan’s name, a fundraising campaign will be necessary to help fund the venture. We also intend to make a donation to ‘Air Ambulance NI’ who provided much needed assistance on the day of Aidan’s passing.

"We understand times are tough for everyone at present, but we would greatly appreciate any financial support you could offer. Finally, we sincerely hope this campaign can establish a fitting legacy for Aidan, something that will promote a healthy lifestyle and have a positive impact on our pupils for many years to come, something of which Aidan himself would have been proud."

At the time of writing the £10,000 target had already reached the £4,390 mark with messages of support from donors including: “A great idea to raise much needed equipment while honouring such a lovely man”.