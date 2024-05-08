Five NI students and apprentices selected to represent UK in WorldSkills finals in France
The five will be part of the UK’s 31-strong team which will travel to Lyon to carry out challenges against counterparts from across the world in fields as diverse as cabinetmaking, autobody repair, electrical installation and robot systems integration.
The five are David McKeown from Ballymena, who will compete in the Autobody Repair category; Jason Scott from Magherafelt (Robot Systems Integration); Isaac Bingham, Rathfriland (Cabinetmakin); Charlie Carson from Ballymoney (Robot Systems Integration) and Daniel Knox from Eniskillen (Electrical Installation).
WorldSkills Lyon 2024 will host over 1,500 young people who will compete in 62 different disciplines.
Permanent Secretary at the Department for the Economy Ian Snowden said: “Each of them should be extremely proud of what they have achieved thus far and it once again clearly demonstrates the wealth of talent we have here."