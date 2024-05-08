Five NI students and apprentices selected to represent UK in WorldSkills finals in France

Students and apprentices from across Northern Ireland have been selected to represent the UK at the Worldskills finals in France in September.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2024, 09:44 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 11:09 BST
The five will be part of the UK’s 31-strong team which will travel to Lyon to carry out challenges against counterparts from across the world in fields as diverse as cabinetmaking, autobody repair, electrical installation and robot systems integration.

The five are David McKeown from Ballymena, who will compete in the Autobody Repair category; Jason Scott from Magherafelt (Robot Systems Integration); Isaac Bingham, Rathfriland (Cabinetmakin); Charlie Carson from Ballymoney (Robot Systems Integration) and Daniel Knox from Eniskillen (Electrical Installation).

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 will host over 1,500 young people who will compete in 62 different disciplines.

The NI competitors selected to compete as part of the UK team at WorldSkills Lyon 2024 are (l-r) David McKeown, Jason Scott, Isaac Bingham, Charlie Carson and Daniel Knox. CREDIT DEPT FOR ECONOMYThe NI competitors selected to compete as part of the UK team at WorldSkills Lyon 2024 are (l-r) David McKeown, Jason Scott, Isaac Bingham, Charlie Carson and Daniel Knox. CREDIT DEPT FOR ECONOMY
The NI competitors selected to compete as part of the UK team at WorldSkills Lyon 2024 are (l-r) David McKeown, Jason Scott, Isaac Bingham, Charlie Carson and Daniel Knox. CREDIT DEPT FOR ECONOMY

Permanent Secretary at the Department for the Economy Ian Snowden said: “Each of them should be extremely proud of what they have achieved thus far and it once again clearly demonstrates the wealth of talent we have here."

