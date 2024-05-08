Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The five will be part of the UK’s 31-strong team which will travel to Lyon to carry out challenges against counterparts from across the world in fields as diverse as cabinetmaking, autobody repair, electrical installation and robot systems integration.

The five are David McKeown from Ballymena, who will compete in the Autobody Repair category; Jason Scott from Magherafelt (Robot Systems Integration); Isaac Bingham, Rathfriland (Cabinetmakin); Charlie Carson from Ballymoney (Robot Systems Integration) and Daniel Knox from Eniskillen (Electrical Installation).

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 will host over 1,500 young people who will compete in 62 different disciplines.

The NI competitors selected to compete as part of the UK team at WorldSkills Lyon 2024 are (l-r) David McKeown, Jason Scott, Isaac Bingham, Charlie Carson and Daniel Knox. CREDIT DEPT FOR ECONOMY