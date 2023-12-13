Food company Moy Park brings a bit of Christmas cheer to county Antrim primary schools
Moy Park surprised five County Antrim primary schools including Knockahollet Primary School and Creavery PS, (Antrim), Diamond PS, (Cullybackey), Carrickfergus Central Integrated PS and Sunnylands PS, (Carrickfergus) with £500 donations.
As part of the company’s 80th celebrations, Moy Park launched a Christmas competition online, asking its surrounding communities in NI and GB to nominate a local school, with 40 winning schools each being surprised with a donation to support their Christmas festivities. 20 winning schools in NI and 20 in GB were randomly selected to receive £500 each, to help them ‘Make Magical Moments’ this Christmas.
Ellen Wright, Moy Park Senior Brand Manager said: “We had over 7000 entries to the online competition, with 40 schools in NI and GB winning £500 to help them Make Magical Moments in their school this merry season.”