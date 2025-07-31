​THE Education Minister has paid tribute to a “remarkable educational leader”, Mr John Wilkinson OBE, following the sad news of his passing.

Mr Wilkinson, former principal of Dromore High School, was a highly respected and influential figure in education with a distinguished career that spanned more than four decades.

Paul Givan MLA said: “John Wilkinson was a remarkable educational leader who dedicated his life to serving others and shaping the lives of young people across Northern Ireland.

“Throughout his long and distinguished career, John embodied the very best of our education system — professionalism, compassion, and a deep commitment to excellence. He approached every role with humility, wisdom, and a quiet strength that earned the respect and admiration of colleagues, pupils, and the wider community.

Mr Wilkinson spent ​19 years as principal of Dromore High School.

“In recognition of his outstanding contribution to education, John was awarded an OBE in the 2013 Queen’s Birthday Honours List - a richly deserved honour that reflected the esteem in which he was held.

“John's legacy is one of quiet but profound influence - a legacy that will be felt for generations.

“A devout Christian who served as Clerk of Session in First Dromore Presbyterian he will be remembered not only for his many achievements, but for the values he lived by and inspired in others.

“My thoughts are with his family and all who knew and respected him at this difficult time, especially Hazel, Jonathan and Joanna. Psalm 116 v 15: Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.’’

Mr Wilkinson spent 34 years in teaching, including 19 years as principal of Dromore High School.

During his tenure, he led the school through a period of significant growth and development, pioneering new curriculum pathways, strengthening pastoral support, and overseeing the introduction of post-16 provision.

Under his leadership, the school achieved recognition for academic excellence and was designated as a Specialist School for Science.

Mr Wilkinson’s influence extended well beyond the school environment. Since 2006, he had served with distinction on the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), where he held several key roles, including Chair of the Audit and Risk Assurance Committee and Interim Vice-Chair of Council.

He was recently appointed to the Regulatory Advisory Committee in recognition of his ongoing commitment to educational standards and governance.

Over many years, John served as an Associate with the Education Authority and was appointed to the Education Authority Board in April 2024 where his experience was highly valued.

He was also a Non-Executive Director with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

Alderman Paul Rankin described the news of John’s death as “heartbreaking”.

“John’s passing will be felt most acutely by his wife and family, who we remember in prayer.

“Many from the local community will have known John through his school and church connections and the community of Dromore will mourn one of their own, a true Christian gentleman, whom I had the privilege of calling a friend for almost 40 years.”