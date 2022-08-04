Former Larne Grammar student to study in Pennsylvania

Indigo Ashbridge is among 48 students from across Northern Ireland on the Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related subjects in American colleges, across 28 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

Indigo (19) is currently studying for a Foundation Degree in Marketing at Belfast Metropolitan College. She will spend the next year at Arcadia University in Pennsylvania.

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy – and since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2,000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States.

Indigo Ashbridge (centre) with Dr Erin Hinson, Study USA Student Support Advisor and Daniel Lowe, Study USA Project Manager, British Council.

Speaking ahead of her departure, Indigo said: “I applied to Study USA as I thought it was an excellent opportunity to immerse myself in a new culture and study subjects that I might not get the chance to study at home.

“I’m most excited about getting to explore the Arcadia campus and Glenside area in Pennsylvania when I land and try to meet as many new people as possible. I’m also excited to show Americans some of my own culture and encourage people to visit Northern Ireland.”

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, added: “Study USA is a great way for Northern Ireland students to connect with another country, to really get to understand that country through living there for a year, and enhance their CV by developing new skills in an international setting. While in the US, the students will have the opportunity to learn from leading experts in their field, developing intercultural skills that will prepare them for working in a global economy. Most importantly, our students will build links with counterparts in the United States that will last a lifetime.”

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, stated: “I’m delighted that my Department is once again working with our partners in the British Council and colleges across North America to deliver Study USA and I want to congratulate all our students who have secured a place in this year’s Study USA programme. A world of opportunity lies in front of them as they begin their studies in colleges right across the United States.

“The benefits of adding an international dimension to our students’ higher education experience are clear. It helps them to widen their horizons, develop personal resilience, confidence and skills, and offers the potential of better academic and employability outcomes in the future.

“My sincere hope is that Study USA helps every student taking part to flourish as an individual and in due course they find a way to pay it forward, and make a positive contribution to their communities and to Northern Ireland and the wider economy on their return.

“I wish all of our students safe travels, that they make the most of the opportunities that are coming their way, and have a fantastic time.”