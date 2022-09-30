Former Rainey Endowed pupil is first winner of Harper Adams Award
A former pupil at Rainey Endowed School has become the first winner of the newly introduced Cogent Breeding Company's Award for the Top Placement Student at Harper Adams University in Shropshire.
Timmy Davidson, from Kilrea, is a is a student on the BSc(Hons) Agriculture degree course at Harper.
He undertook his placement year with broiler breeder Aviagen based in Scotland.
During the year he gained a working insight into hatchery operations and several other production aspects of the business.
Harper Adams University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan congratulated students.