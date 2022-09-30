Register
Former Rainey Endowed pupil is first winner of Harper Adams Award

A former pupil at Rainey Endowed School has become the first winner of the newly introduced Cogent Breeding Company's Award for the Top Placement Student at Harper Adams University in Shropshire.

By Stanley Campbell
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:02 am

Timmy Davidson, from Kilrea, is a is a student on the BSc(Hons) Agriculture degree course at Harper.

He undertook his placement year with broiler breeder Aviagen based in Scotland.

During the year he gained a working insight into hatchery operations and several other production aspects of the business.

Pictured at the award presentation are from left, Professor Ken Sloan, Vice Chancellor of Harper Adams University, John Smout, Business Development Manager, Cogent Breeding Ltd., Timmy Davidson and Greg Proctor Learning & Development Manager, Cogent Breeding Ltd.

Harper Adams University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan congratulated students.

