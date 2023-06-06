Former SRC student Jodi now hailed as role model

​FORMER Banbridge SRC student, Jodi Murnin was the guest speaker at the Southern Regional College's recent annual awards ceremony, and it was certainly a well deserved honour, given her impressive career to date.

​Jodi recently completed the Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Digital Marketing and Advertising at SRC, graduating with her degree in September 2022.

Since graduation, Jodi has had a meteoric rise, with a recent promotion to social media director at Ardmore Advertising – not bad at all for someone who only joined the business last September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Role model Jodi currently works with major clients, including Translink, Stena Line and Phoenix Energy, and the jack of all trades also manages social media accounts for businesses.

Reflecting on her experiences, Jodi commented at the awards ceremony: “The Southern Regional College is where I really gained a lot of confidence and started to believe

in myself, and knew that marketing was the career for me.

“I was so glad of the good foundation in business that I had built on from my earlier course in the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business and previous jobs, which accelerated my learning in marketing.

“I took opportunities that felt right, as and when they came up. One door opened another and I am grateful that I didn’t hold myself back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and if I could talk to my 17-year-old self, I would tell her that there is never failure, always learning. And there is growth to come from your setbacks in life.”

Students picking up accolades at the awards ceremony, held at Armagh City Hotel, included Media student Steven Doran from Banbridge.

Steven was nominated for the Inclusivity award, having promoted inclusion within the student population, and in particular with one classmate who has physical limitations and some communication difficulties.

Kind-hearted Steven spends time with his classmate during break and lunch, to ensure he is fully included in student life.

Advertisement

Advertisement