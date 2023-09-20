Former student and CBBC star Gyasi Sheppy returns as guest speaker at SERC graduation

Higher Education students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) joined with family and friends to celebrate their efforts and academic achievements at the College’s annual graduation ceremony at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall.

The ceremony honoured one thousand one hundred (1100) full-time and part-time students.

Headline sponsored by the Institute of Export and International Trade, it featured the presentation of certificates from Chair of the Governing Body, John Nugent and an address from guest speaker, SERC alumnus and television presenter of CBeebies, Gyasi Sheppy who completed Level 2 and Level 3 Performing Arts at the College.

Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive of SERC, said: “Graduation marks an important day in the lives of the hundreds of Higher Education students who have completed their courses, the culmination of hard work, dedication, and determination - their success is well deserved. I encourage them to continue their education, to never stop learning and to strive to better themselves.

“As well as having qualifications, students need to have much more in terms of skills and experience.

"This includes soft skills, such as communication, presentation and organisational skills which allow students to excel in studies, work and life – skills that our students gain at SERC.

"We place important value on project-based learning which gives students those opportunities to work together on real life scenarios, solving problems and developing entrepreneurial skills before they walk through the door.”

1 . Graduation celebrations for SERC students Matthew Weiniger (Bangor) Flynn Eve Morgan (Banbridge) with Graduation guest speaker, SERC alumnus and television presenter of CBeebies Gyasi Sheppy, and Ryan Gibson (Belfast) and Rowan Magee (Bangor). Photo: SERC

2 . Graduation celebrations for SERC students Laura Mackle (Strangford) and Shirley Bustard (Hillsborough) Ulster University Level 4 Certificate in Counselling Skills Photo: SERC

3 . Graduation celebrations for SERC students Mark Kerr (Ballynahinch) OCN NI Level 5 Certificate in Green Technologies. Photo: SERC

4 . Graduation celebrations for SERC students Dillon Elder (Lisburn) IMI Level 4 Certificate in Advanced Automotive Management with Tasha Thompson. Photo: SERC