Fort Hill Integrated College celebrates the launch of new school library
In attendance at the special event were Dr Becky Long (Educational Outreach manager, Children's Books Ireland); Shirley McMillan, (Children's writing fellow, Queens University, Belfast); Alliance Councillor Nicola Parker; Independent Councillor Gary Hynds; Colin Millar (Principal), Governors and PTA representatives, staff and pupils.
Out of 750 schools who applied across the island of Ireland, Fort Hill Integrated College was chosen to receive the gift of a library of books from Children's Books Ireland's Book Gifting Programme and the support of a reading champion, young adult author, Shirley McMillan.
The programme gives students equal opportunities to read excellent books, bring artists into the classroom to boost their enjoyment of reading, and support teachers with resources to promote reading for pleasure and creative engagement with books.
The College is working towards making every child a reader, and has a team of 30 reading ambassadors who have spearheaded further fundraising to further improve library provision.