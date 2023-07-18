Fort Hill Integrated College pupils set sail in W5's ingenious cardboard regatta

Six teams representing schools from across Northern Ireland, including Fort Hill Integrated College, took to the River Lagan in cardboard boats, which they had engineered as part of W5’s Ingenious Maritime Engineering for the Future programme, culminating in a Cardboard Regatta.

Funded by the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Ingenious Award Scheme, Maritime Engineering for the Future aimed to inspire public engagement with engineering projects and provide opportunities for engineers to interact with the community.

The six school teams, alongside their mentor engineers and respective companies, travelled to W5 LIFE (Learning Innovation For Everyone) to participate in the programme's showcase event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After months of theory and practical workshops, the teams presented innovative cardboard boat designs and communicated their engineering expertise to a panel of judges (Graham Knowles, Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology; Ian Duncan, Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology; Andrew Hunter, Survitec).

The culmination of the programme took place on Friday June 23, with the Cardboard Regatta, when the teams ventured into uncharted waters in their cardboard boats, engaging in thrilling races against their fellow participants.

Six cardboard trophies were up for grabs, along with two water resource boxes provided by the Royal Academy of Engineering Belfast Hub.

Fort Hill Integrated College came out on top, winning the award for best theme with their Super Mario themed boat. The team also took home the Regatta Challenge award, crossing the River Lagan in the shortest amount of time.

Students from Fort Hill Integrated College with their teacher collecting their award for Best Theme in the Ingenious Cardboard Regatta. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

Advertisement

Advertisement