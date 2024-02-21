Fort Hill Integrated College welcomes prospective pupils to school open day

The evening was full of activities to showcase the range of subjects that they can enjoy in their secondary education.

Aaron Millar from Maghaberry Primary School enjoyed the opportunity to practice his CPR skills while Bartik Klimczak from Seymour Hill Primary enjoyed taking a step back in time to World War 11.

Chloe Clugston from Harmony Hill Primary school engaged in the topic of Fair-trade Chocolate and Noah Proter Mcbride from Tonagh Primary School took the taste challenge along with his siblings.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was a successful evening and we very much look forward to welcoming our new Year 8 students in September.”

1 . Fort Hill Integrated College welcomes prospective pupils Bartik Klimczak (Seymour Hill Primary School) at the Fort Hill Integrated College open day Photo: Fort Hill Integrated College

2 . Fort Hill Integrated College welcomes prospective pupils Chloe Clugston (Harmony Hill Primary School) find out more about Fort Hill Integrated College at the school open day Photo: Fort Hill Integrated College

3 . Fort Hill Integrated College welcomes prospective pupils Exploring the world of science at the Fort Hill Integrated College open day Photo: Fort Hill Integrated College