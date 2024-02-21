Register
Fort Hill Integrated College welcomes prospective pupils to school open day

Fort Hill Integrated College recently opened its doors to welcome in prospective pupils from local primary schools.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:07 GMT

The evening was full of activities to showcase the range of subjects that they can enjoy in their secondary education.

Aaron Millar from Maghaberry Primary School enjoyed the opportunity to practice his CPR skills while Bartik Klimczak from Seymour Hill Primary enjoyed taking a step back in time to World War 11.

Chloe Clugston from Harmony Hill Primary school engaged in the topic of Fair-trade Chocolate and Noah Proter Mcbride from Tonagh Primary School took the taste challenge along with his siblings.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was a successful evening and we very much look forward to welcoming our new Year 8 students in September.”

