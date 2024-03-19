Four Local Students Set for an American Adventure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These students will embark on an exciting journey to Gilbert, Arizona as part of a cultural exchange initiative between Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and its sister city, Gilbert.

The selected students have each been carefully matched with a family in Gilbert, ensuring a meaningful experience during their stay. This unique opportunity will not only broaden their horizons but also create lasting friendships and cultural understanding between the two communities.

During their time in Gilbert, the students will engage in various activities, educational experiences and community events, providing them with a well-rounded perspective of life in the United States.

Mayor or Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Mark Cooper with Student Exchange Programme winners.

Following their three-week stay, the students will return to Northern Ireland with four American students who will spend an additional three weeks exploring the Borough and beyond. The aim is to showcase the beauty, culture and hospitality of the area.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper expressed his enthusiasm for this exchange programme stating; “We are thrilled to offer our students this unique opportunity to broaden their perspectives and build meaningful friendships.