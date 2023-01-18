Do you know a young person aged 8 – 25 who would like to take part in a FREE film project?

Up to 350 young people from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough area are being invited to register for an exciting new youth film project which will conclude with the production of five short films.

Delivered by Outside The Box NI, the ‘Walk in my Shoes’ youth film project will offer individuals the chance to sign-up to seven free workshops to help contribute towards the films overall production, from Digital Media, Acting, Production and Props & Costume, to Dance & Choreography, Songwriting and Make-Up.

A final screening will take place in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.

The project is just one of the community outreach engagement activities being delivered as part of the €7.8m, EU funded, Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub project in Bushmills.

Outside the Box NI are a creative solutions partnership made up of local drama teachers Oonagh McEwan and Kathy Anderson, with a combined experience of over fifty years’ experience in the creative arts industry.

Outlining the project, Kathy said: We were thrilled to have won the tender to deliver this fantastic opportunity for young people. There’s such a wealth of history and storytelling to the old Courthouse building and Bushmills village, as well as across towns and villages in the Causeway area.

“Young people will be involved in every aspect of the film, from writing the theme tune, through to making costumes, learning about production, filming videos for social media and configuring dance routines. You tell me where young people have such an opportunity to be as involved!

“We’ve already had a couple of fantastic workshops in late 2022 in Bushmills and Ballycastle and cannot wait for some of our other workshops including a Special Effects Makeup workshop led by acclaimed film and international TV production artist, Anita Brolly, whose credited work includes Game of Thrones.

"It’s never been a more exciting time for budding young creatives to get involved in Northern Ireland’s growing film industry scene, whether they want to explore their interest, contribute towards their degrees / coursework, or simply want to make new friends.”

