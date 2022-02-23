Free children’s  workshop at Dobbies

The workshop will take place at Dobbies’ Lisburn store and is perfect for children aged 4-10. During the Little Seedlings Club, children will take a closer look at one of the most popular fruits in the world, the strawberry, and discover the history surrounding the fruit and its importance to our eco-system.

Children attending the workshop will soon become strawberry experts, learning how to grow this marvellous fruit, how to nurture and look after their plants, and top tips for selecting the best crop. Dobbies will also be introducing children to the different ways they can use their delicious homegrown produce in the food and drink they enjoy at home.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This workshop has sustainability at its core and will highlight the key benefits of using peat-free compost and safer pest control products. Growing your own heavily reduces your carbon footprint, packaging waste, food waste and eliminates the need for harmful chemical fertilisers – a brilliant way to support your body, mind and the planet.

Leon Bagley, Little Seedlings Ambassador, at Dobbies Little Seedlings Club

Sarah Murray, Partnership and Events Manager said: “We’re looking forward to our March Little Seedlings Club in our Lisburn store. Our horticultural team thoroughly enjoy supporting these keen young gardeners, while introducing them to different ways to help look after our planet. The fun and interactive format of our Little Seedlings Club engages children from all backgrounds to learn while finding their passion for gardening.”

Advance booking is required. Visit www.dobbies.com/events