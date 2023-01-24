For those seeking employment, South West College (SWC) is now enrolling across a wide a range of Employability Academies including construction, agri-food processing, health and social care, manufacturing and tourism and hospitality to help support people towards and into meaningful employment.

The fully funded training academies will be delivered at the South West College Dungannon and Cookstown campuses and are now open for applications, for residents of the Mid Ulster District Council, who are unemployed, working 16 hours/week or less or at risk of redundancy.

The initiative is funded by the Department for Communities and is being delivered in partnership with the Mid Ulster District Council and the Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership to help those seeking employment and improve economic activity in the region.

Advertisement

Each four-week academy starting in January, will equip participants with the skills, knowledge, experience, and confidence to start a career within their chosen industries.

Metallurgy workers in the workshop using digital tablet.

For residents in the MUDC area, the tailored training academies are an excellent opportunity to gain industry-recognised qualifications at Level 1/Level 2 as well as ‘job readiness’ training and development. Participants can also expect to receive one to one mentoring and support with C.V. writing and interview skills as well as work placement organisation and planning.

David Taylor, College Connect Programme Coordinator at SWC, said: “It is fantastic that SWC can provide these opportunities to residents from the MUDC area. The academies are designed to meet industry needs and to fully support participants to upskill, gain new qualifications and progress into the labour market.”

Advertisement