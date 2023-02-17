Register
Free employment academies launched for young people in Newtownabbey

Antrim and Newtownabbey Labour Market Partnership has launched new skills and employability academies for young people across the borough.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 2:30pm

The academies are free to eligible participants with the guarantee of a job interview upon completion of the course.

Funded by the Department for Communities, these academies will provide a new, innovative and bespoke approach to training.

They are targeted at young people (aged 16-24) who are not in education, employment or training, people in receipt of benefits and people who are economically inactive.

The academies will provide a new, innovative and bespoke approach to training.

The academies will focus on employability in different sectors with an emphasis on personal development. They will also provide an opportunity to work in a range of industries.

Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross said: “This is a great opportunity for our young people to improve their employability and get an insight into the range of jobs available.

"They’ll benefit from the one-to-one mentoring and of course have a chance of securing a job through an interview at the end.”

To register, email [email protected]

