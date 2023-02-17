Antrim and Newtownabbey Labour Market Partnership has launched new skills and employability academies for young people across the borough.

The academies are free to eligible participants with the guarantee of a job interview upon completion of the course.

Funded by the Department for Communities, these academies will provide a new, innovative and bespoke approach to training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are targeted at young people (aged 16-24) who are not in education, employment or training, people in receipt of benefits and people who are economically inactive.

The academies will provide a new, innovative and bespoke approach to training.

The academies will focus on employability in different sectors with an emphasis on personal development. They will also provide an opportunity to work in a range of industries.

Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross said: “This is a great opportunity for our young people to improve their employability and get an insight into the range of jobs available.

Advertisement

Advertisement