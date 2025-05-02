Friends of Edenderry PS say ‘thank you!’
An amazing total of £947.75 was collected and the money will be used towards furniture and books for the newly-refurbished school library at Edenderry Primary School.
A spokesperson for the PTA enthused: “It was a lovely day, we had many past parents/grandparents contributing.
“In an increasingly cashless society this is an amazing amount. We had so many shoppers going out to their cars and coming back in with cash just to donate to us.
“Banbridge people are so kind and generous.”
Friends of Edenderry would also like to thank Tesco and Community Champion David McKay for their help in organising the collection.
