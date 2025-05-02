Friends of Edenderry PS say ‘thank you!’

By Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
FRIENDS of Edenderry have expressed their gratitude to the members of the public who contributed so generously to their collection at Tesco Bridgewater on Saturday, April 12.

An amazing total of £947.75 was collected and the money will be used towards furniture and books for the newly-refurbished school library at Edenderry Primary School.

A spokesperson for the PTA enthused: “It was a lovely day, we had many past parents/grandparents contributing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In an increasingly cashless society this is an amazing amount. We had so many shoppers going out to their cars and coming back in with cash just to donate to us.

Banbridge people are so kind and generous.”

Friends of Edenderry would also like to thank Tesco and Community Champion David McKay for their help in organising the collection.

Related topics:Banbridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice