Mr Moore said that the overall performance in public exams had been very strong and that pupils and their parents could be pleased with the high standards attained.

A total of 138 pupils sat A-levels at Friends’ this year, with 44 pupils achieving 3 or more A grades, and 16 achieving at least 3 A*s.

Arnav Arava, Joel Barron, Louisa Fung, Alexander Hamilton, Adam Neill and Zoe Taylor were all awarded 4 A*s; Carter Bell and Finn Kelly achieved 3 A*s and 2 As; Matthew Coulter and Nathania Strong achieved 3A*s and 1 A; and Kate Callaghan, Thomas Edwards, Ella Latuske, Brooke Logan, Kiera Quilab and Sushruth Ramesh each achieved 3A*s.

Matthew Coulter and Jack Bolwell were both successful in gaining places at Oxford, with Matthew going up to read Medicine and Jack to read Jurisprudence.

At AS level, pupils also did very well, with a total of 52 of the 132 pupils who sat exams achieving at least 3 As and 18 gaining 4 or more A grades.

143 pupils took GCSEs at Friends’ this year, with 61 achieving 10 or more grades at A*/A and 10 achieving 10 or more A*/A grades.

Emma Sciciliano achieved 10A*s and 1 A and Jonathan Allen, Amber Buchanan, Kristen Cushnie, Andrew Gawn, Aoife Jack, Katie Mulholland, Lydia Rapanou, Beth Reynolds and Belema Sotoyne-Frank each achieved 10A* grades.

Mr Moore said that he would like to take the opportunity to wish all of the leavers well as they moved on to the next stage of their lives, and to wish those who had taken GCSE and AS examinations continued success as they moved to the next stage in their education. He also said that he would like to place on record his gratitude to all of the staff who had worked so hard to help pupils achieve these results.

