Friends School Lisburn is looking forward to a year of celebration as it marks its 250th anniversary

Founded in 1774, Friends’ School will be celebrating its 250th anniversary in 2024-25.The Friends for Life foundation will connect the community of pupils, parents, Old Scholars, staff and supporters as the school honours its rich history and shapes an inspiring future..A series of exciting events have been planned for the year ahead, which will bring people together and allow everyone to look back with gratitude at the incredible legacy everyone connected to the school enjoys.
At a recent launch event Old Scholar Ian McElhinney shared tales from his time at Friends.
1. Friends' School celebrates 250th anniversary
Old Scholar Ian McElhinney returned to Friends' recently to help the school launch its 250th anniversary celebrations
The Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan was one of the guests at the launch of Friends' School's 250th anniversary celebrations
A special event was held at Friends' School recently to mark the start of a year of celebrations for the school's 250th anniversary
A special event was held at Friends' School recently to mark the start of a year of celebrations for the school's 250th anniversary Photo: Aarom McCracken