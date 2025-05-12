Kilmoyle Primary School has been selected to take part in the UK–Ukraine School Partnerships Programme, a British Council initiative funded by the UK Government.

The programme has connected 100 schools - 50 in the UK and 50 in Ukraine – through a shared love of reading, helping to build cultural connections, strengthen resilience, and support pupils’ wellbeing.

Inspired by the arrival of several Ukrainian pupils in 2022, following the outbreak of war, the school saw the partnership as a way to offer support and foster greater understanding.

Principal Jeff Scott said: “We’ve always been interested in international partnerships. When we welcomed 14 Ukrainian pupils in May 2022, our school began to change.

"Before then, we were a small, rural, predominantly white school. The arrival of Ukrainian families into our community brought real diversity, and we’ve worked hard to support their integration through dedicated English language lessons and cultural inclusion.”

There are still tenUkrainian pupil at Kilymoyle PS, which is situated near Ballybogey, so the opportunity to link with a Ukrainian school felt timely and relevant.

Mr Scott said: “It’s become part of our school’s identity. Even now, we have two Ukrainian children in our nursery - siblings of those already enrolled - and they’ll be starting P1 this year. So, when this project came up it made complete sense for us. We already had the community, and this was a way to deepen that connection.”

In February, staff attended a residential training and networking event in Poland alongside 15 UK and 15 Ukrainian schools.

Mr Scott said: “It was incredibly valuable. We learned not just about Ukraine’s education system, but how to support children dealing with trauma and how to foster a love of reading through collaborative projects.

“We also had time to get to know our partner school and begin planning the first phase of our project, which is creating a programme to foster a love of reading and help children learn about one another’s cultures.”

The school is now partnered with Pershotravensk Gymnasium No 3, a school in northeast Ukraine, close to the front lines of the ongoing war. Despite daily disruptions such as air raid sirens and emergency evacuations, the Ukrainian staff and pupils remain committed to education.

“What struck me most was how high their expectations are for maintaining normal school routines, even with the constant disruptions of war,” said Mr Scott.

"Teachers mentioned that air raid sirens go off multiple times a day, and they have to move all the children to the basement. That level of disruption has become normal for them.”

The two schools are co-delivering a project focused on the joint reading of the book Star Child. They have weekly live video calls, which allow the children to discuss themes, share presentations about their schools and countries, and celebrate cultural events like Easter through photos and creative activities.

One of the P7 pupils,ten-year-old Holly said: “I’ve really enjoyed being part of the project. It was fascinating to learn about their culture and see how their school life differs from ours - the things they do that we don’t, and the things we have that they don’t.

"I especially liked learning about their Easter traditions. The most surprising part was finding out they have water fights after Easter - that was completely new to us!

“My favourite part has been seeing what they enjoy and being able to share what we like too. Using the Padlet to post our work and read theirs made it feel like a real exchange - we got to understand each other better.

“I’m in P7 now, so I’ll be moving on soon, but I really hope the younger pupils carry the partnership on. It’s such a great way to keep learning and connecting with others.”

Holly’s classmare Nazar first came to Northern Ireland from Ukraine when he was six.

The ten-year-old said: “When I first joined the project, I didn’t really know what to expect. I came to the UK from Ukraine when I was six, and so, I wasn’t really that interested at first because I thought I already knew all about Ukraine.

"But once the project started, I began learning so much - about both countries, about the language and about what we share. I’ve really enjoyed working with the school in Ukraine.

“We exchange presentations and show each other what life is like where we are. It’s been exciting and meaningful. I don’t remember home very well, but this project helps me feel connected. I really hope the partnership continues.”

School principal Mr Scott said: “This project opens our pupils’ eyes to the wider world. It makes global learning real - they’re not just reading about different cultures, they’re talking to children from them. That sort of personal connection builds empathy.

“Having Ukrainian pupils join a few years ago was already a powerful experience. Our pupils have learned to understand and empathise with others who’ve fled their homes.

"I think the Ukrainian children also benefit from this exposure - especially to real native English speakers who are their age. That’s a huge plus for their language learning.

"We don’t want this to be a one-off. Our goal is to expand the partnership to more classes and subjects next year. There’s so much to learn from each other - not just pupils, but teachers too.”

1 . EDUCATION Kilmoyle Primary School in Ballymoney is one of a small number in Northern Ireland participating in our UK/Ukraine Schools Partnership Programme, and they’ve formed a link with a partner school in Ukraine. Photo: Sarah Harkness

