Fun and games at Banbridge Academy’s A2 Sports Science Class scavenger hunt

The event was organised as part of their A2 Sports Science course and as well as being a hugely enjoyable series of classes for the Year 8 pupils, it alongside a school collection, raised over £250 for the charity ‘V.I.P.’ which cares for the visually impaired and is based in Newry.

The events involved each class having to use a map to run a scavenger hunt around the school grounds and then perform a physical or skill challenge at each station; including a penalty shootout, netball throw, fitness task and bean bag throw.

