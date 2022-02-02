Fun and games at Banbridge Academy’s A2 Sports Science Class scavenger hunt

The event was organised as part of their A2 Sports Science course and as well as being a hugely enjoyable series of classes for the Year 8 pupils, it alongside a school collection, raised over £250 for the charity ‘V.I.P.’ which cares for the visually impaired and is based in Newry.
The events involved each class having to use a map to run a scavenger hunt around the school grounds and then perform a physical or skill challenge at each station; including a penalty shootout, netball throw, fitness task and bean bag throw.
Over 100 pupils took part and there were prizes for individual effort and team prizes for each class. The event was facilitated by the expertise of Jemma Farrell from Arise Fitness in Portadown and Ben Bradshaw Fitness.