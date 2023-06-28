Gala awards ceremony in Lisburn recognises the artistic talent of local schoolchildren

A gala awards ceremony was held recently in the Island Hall in Lisburn for the 40th Annual Schools’ Arts Competition 2023 to recognise the artistic talent of local schoolchildren.

With categories including visual arts, short stories, poetry, drama and musical performance, the competition once again highlighted the best entries of our local young people.

Awards were presented by the Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Gary McCleave and Communities and Wellbeing Chairman, Councillor Thomas Beckett.

Guests at the ceremony were treated to a range of performances and readings including a musical performance from a student at Parkview School and a drama excerpt from Cairnshill Primary School of their production, ‘Oliver Jr!’

Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Gary McCleave and Communities and Wellbeing Chairman, Councillor Thomas Beckett with winners at the Schools' Art Competition gala awards ceremony. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Communities and Wellbeing Chairman, Councillor Thomas Beckett said: “Creativity is crucial at all levels in our society and it is fantastic to see such talent on display.

"By encouraging self-expression, originality, diversity, creative thinking and innovation, the Annual Schools’ Arts Competition challenges our schoolchildren and helps to encourage self-development.

“As a council we are keen to promote positive wellbeing and art plays an important part in the design and events throughout our area. Therefore I am pleased to see the Annual Schools’ Arts Competition and the extremely high standard of work from young entrants."

