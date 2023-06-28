Gala awards ceremony in Lisburn recognises the artistic talent of local schoolchildren

With categories including visual arts, short stories, poetry, drama and musical performance, the competition once again highlighted the best entries of our local young people.
Awards were presented by the Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Gary McCleave and Communities and Wellbeing Chairman, Councillor Thomas Beckett.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Guests at the ceremony were treated to a range of performances and readings including a musical performance from a student at Parkview School and a drama excerpt from Cairnshill Primary School of their production, ‘Oliver Jr!’
Communities and Wellbeing Chairman, Councillor Thomas Beckett said: “Creativity is crucial at all levels in our society and it is fantastic to see such talent on display.
"By encouraging self-expression, originality, diversity, creative thinking and innovation, the Annual Schools’ Arts Competition challenges our schoolchildren and helps to encourage self-development.
“As a council we are keen to promote positive wellbeing and art plays an important part in the design and events throughout our area. Therefore I am pleased to see the Annual Schools’ Arts Competition and the extremely high standard of work from young entrants."
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Gary McCleave, extended an invitation to everyone to view the fabulous works on display in Island Arts Centre’s Community Arts Walkway, displaying entries in the visual arts, poetry and short stories category which will be on view until July 20.