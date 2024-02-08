Register
GALLERY: Open night at St Patrick's College

St Patrick’s College recently welcomed P7 pupils and their parents to their open night.
Here’s a selection of photos from the event.

Callum Quinn (Year 8) with Shauna and Eva Maher in the Maths department.

Callum Quinn (Year 8) with Shauna and Eva Maher in the Maths department. Photo: submitted

Pupils enjoying the fun and educational activities planned within the RE department.

Freddy McCracken, St. Mary’s PS, Dechomet, carries out tests to determine if chemicals are acids or alkalis.

Freddy McCracken, St. Mary’s PS, Dechomet, carries out tests to determine if chemicals are acids or alkalis. Photo: submitted

