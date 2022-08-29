GCSE results: Carrick school preparing to welcome pupils back to Sixth Form

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the east Antrim school said: “Carrickfergus Academy is delighted to announce another outstanding performance by our Year 12 students at GCSE.

“Our students have achieved an 80 per cent pass rate at five A*-C. This means that 167 of our pupils passed at least five GCSEs - which opens up so many opportunities for future success.

“This year’s results include student grades for a number of new subjects introduced to expand the suite of vocational and academic qualifications available to better meet our young people’s skills, aptitudes and interests.

The school has praised pupils following the last two years.

“All of our staff are delighted to celebrate this success with ourstudents. Since 2020 we have come through difficult times together but everyone at the academy has displayed real fortitude and resilience and should be proud to celebrate their achievements.

“Well done to all our young people. Whether you are returning to us for Sixth Form or moving to new challenges and opportunities we wish you continued success and happiness.”

Results were distributed on August 25.

Interim principal, Mrs Amanda Irvine, celebrates with pupils on results day.

