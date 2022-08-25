GCSE results: Larne pupils secure ‘outstanding’ results

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Lower Cairncastle Road school said: “The outcomes achieved by our Year 12 cohort match or exceed every performance measure from any previous year.

“All students gained at least five good passes with 98.2 per cent of the cohort gaining at least seven A*-C grades (including English and Mathematics). Three-quarters of Year 12 pupils achieved at least seven A*-B grades, including English and Mathematics with 61.5 per cent of entries awarded A*-A, 86.2 per cent A*-B and 99.0 per cent A*-C. A total of 38 pupils achieved at least eight A grades.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on this year’s results, Mr Jonathan Wylie, Principal of Larne Grammar school said: “These outstanding results provide further cause for celebration, following on from last week’s A Level success. Our Year 12 pupils have received results which reflect their resilience, ability and diligence and which also testify to the support and guidance they have received from their teachers.

Rebecca Lyle gained nine A* and one A.

“We look forward to celebrating these results with our pupils over the course of the next couple of days before the hard work starts again at the beginning of a new school year.”

Emily Davidson and Hannah Shaw both gained eight A* and two A grades.

Emma McCullough and Anna McKenna were awarded six A*s and four A grades and five A*s and five A grades respectively.