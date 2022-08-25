GCSE results: Larne pupils secure ‘outstanding’ results
The “resilience, ability and diligence” of this year’s Larne Grammar School Year 12 cohort has been praised as the students received their GCSE results today (Thursday).
A spokesperson for the Lower Cairncastle Road school said: “The outcomes achieved by our Year 12 cohort match or exceed every performance measure from any previous year.
“All students gained at least five good passes with 98.2 per cent of the cohort gaining at least seven A*-C grades (including English and Mathematics). Three-quarters of Year 12 pupils achieved at least seven A*-B grades, including English and Mathematics with 61.5 per cent of entries awarded A*-A, 86.2 per cent A*-B and 99.0 per cent A*-C. A total of 38 pupils achieved at least eight A grades.”
Commenting on this year’s results, Mr Jonathan Wylie, Principal of Larne Grammar school said: “These outstanding results provide further cause for celebration, following on from last week’s A Level success. Our Year 12 pupils have received results which reflect their resilience, ability and diligence and which also testify to the support and guidance they have received from their teachers.
“We look forward to celebrating these results with our pupils over the course of the next couple of days before the hard work starts again at the beginning of a new school year.”