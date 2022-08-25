GCSE results: School community ‘incredibly proud’ as Abbey pupils receive grades

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Bridge Road school said: “GCSE results day was a fabulous occasion at Abbey Community College this year, as students excelled themselves once again to achieve an outstanding 99 per cent five+ A*- C grades.

“This was enhanced further with 51 per cent of the group also gaining, at least, the all-important GCSE grade C in both English and Maths.

“Despite the many challenges of recent years, students have shown great resilience, worked hard and reached their potential.

The largest number of students ever have already signed up to return to continue their studies in Sixth Form.

“The usual cocktail of emotions, from nervous expectation, to joy and utter delight, at what emerged from their individual envelopes, was evident as young people collected their results on Thursday morning. The atmosphere was electric!

“We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate such fantastic achievement across a wide range of GCSE and BTEC courses as the college’s motto of ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ became a reality and shone across so many proud, happy faces.

“Everyone at the college is incredibly proud of all students who achieved these outstanding results. Huge congratulations must also go to the dedicated teaching staff, who have worked tirelessly to support this success.

“Staff, students, parents and families can be hugely proud of what has been achieved, so many opportunities for the future lie ahead. Consequently, the largest number of students ever have already signed up to return to continue their studies in Sixth Form. Others will take vocational routes and for some, the world of work beckons.

“The Principal, Mrs Quinn, Governors, staff and the entire Abbey family wish all of our Year 12 students good luck and continued success on whatever path they choose.”

