GCSE results success at Larne High School

Top grades across Northern Ireland and the UK have fallen back to 2019 levels, but not at Larne High School. This week the school has received its best results ever at GCSE. Following on from an excellent evaluation of the school by the Education and Training Inspectorate and the fantastic A Level results last week, Larne High School is delighted to report the best results the school has ever had at GCSE.

93% of pupils achieved the Department of Education key measure of five good GCSE qualifications (or equivalent). The other key measure which is central to the school’s success is the number of pupils achieving five good GCSE grades including English and Mathematics, and the school has improved again with 60% of pupils achieving this standard or better.

More than half of the pupils achieved seven good GCSE grades including English and Mathematics. It is also impressive that more than 53% of all grades achieved were in the A*-B range.

Principal, Dr Stephen Reid, noted that the examination boards have been clear that fewer high grades would be awarded and the standard required for high grades is the same as before the pandemic.

Robbie King with a fantastic set of results

"We are all the more delighted in the school that as it has become more difficult to score high grades, the school has increased its performance," he said.

"This again demonstrates the high quality of education that the school offers and justifies the endorsement given by the inspectors earlier in 2024.

"There are some notable individual successes with Robbie King and Leah Dines achieving ten grades A*-B, Marco Sy and Sam Brown achieving 9 A*-B with Matthew Reid, Poppy Restrick and Imogen Downie achieving 8 GCSE qualifications graded A*-B. Matthew gained an impressive total of twelve GCSE qualifications having completed everything one year early.

"These excellent performances show the commitment and hard work of the pupils and the skill and dedication of the staff. Dr Reid commented that the numbers of pupils returning for sixth form study are also at a record high with many courses including Engineering, Sports Studies and Child Development already oversubscribed.

"The school now has a waiting list for most year groups as demand for places in the school has increased significantly, demonstrating the confidence that the community has in the school’s capacity to deliver excellent education for the young people of Larne and the wider Mid and East Antrim area".