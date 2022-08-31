GCSE success continues for St Louis Grammar School

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the onset of the pandemic, the students in this cohort have faced significant challenges and disruption of face-to-face study but, despite these obstacles, the staff and students are celebrating a remarkable set of GCSE outcomes.

One hundred per cent of Year 12 students attained 7 or more GCSEs at Grade A*-C, including English and Maths, with 63 students achieving an outstanding nine or more A Grades. These exceptional results reflect St Louis’ reputation as a top-achieving school in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every Year 12 student delighted in their own success story on the day, but particular congratulations must go to this year’s top-achieving student, Conn Fyfe, who worked to achieve 11 A* Grades, undertaking an 11th subject after-school throughout his two years of GCSE study. A special recognition also goes to the six students who received a fantastic 10 A* Grades.

These pupils had reason to jump for joy at St Loui Grammar School on GCSE results day

Principal, Jacqui O’Neill said: “The students have shown great resilience and I am so pleased that all of their hard work has been rewarded. We wish the GCSE Class of 2022 every success as they progress into the next stage of their education and look forward to welcoming our students back to school in September to begin their A-Level study. We are so proud of our students, staff and parents who have worked together tirelessly over the last two years and can now delight in the successes of the Class of 2022!”

Thee exceptional GCSE results reflect St Louis’ reputation as a top-achieving school in Northern Ireland.

Delighted with their GCSE results at St Louis

St Louis pupils pictured with principal, Mrs O'Neill after getting their GCSE results

Top-achieving student, Conn Fyfe, pictured with principal, Mrs O'Neill.

Some of the St Louis students achieved 9 or more A Grades.