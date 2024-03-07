4 . NEWS

Year 14s from Loreto College are pictured visiting the GeoEnergy Discovery Centre where they took part in geothermal experiments, handled rocks from below the Earth’s surface, spoke with the project’s knowledgeable Geo Ambassadors and used Virtual Reality technology. Students from Coleraine College, Coleraine Grammar School and DH Christie Memorial Primary School also visited the centre as part of a special Schools Day activity, hosted by Coleraine Grammar School. Credit Morrow Communications Photo: MORROW COMMS