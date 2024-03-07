With stops at the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre, Coleraine and the Foyle Arena, the GeoEnergy Discovery Centre is a key part of the GeoEnergy NI project being delivered by the Department for the Economy (DfE), with scientific support from the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland (GSNI).
Designed to help schools, families, businesses, and community groups discover the power and potential of geothermal energy as a renewable energy source, the centre is packed full of educational resources, including interactive experiences such as Virtual Reality (VR) technologies.
Students from DH Christie Memorial Primary School, Coleraine, enjoy using Virtual Reality technology at the GeoEnergy Discovery Centre. Credit Morrow Communications Photo: MORROW COMMS
Michael MacKenzie from the GeoEnergy NI project team is joined by Coleraine Grammar School Year 14 students, Evie Scott, Caoimhe McFadden and Casey Bate. Credit Morrow Communications Photo: MORROW COMMS
Year 10 students from Coleraine College - Oscar Johnston, Thomas Walters, Jimson Padilla, Katie-Jo Mullholland, Brooke Stewart and teacher Lesley Holmes – are pictured with Brendan Feeney and Michael MacKenzie from the GeoEnergy NI Project team. The GeoEnergy Discovery Centre visited Coleraine as part of its Roadshow and welcomed students from Loreto College, Coleraine College, Coleraine Grammar School and DH Christie Memorial Primary School as part of a special Schools Day activity, hosted by Coleraine Grammar School. Credit Morrow Communications Photo: MORROW COMMS
Year 14s from Loreto College are pictured visiting the GeoEnergy Discovery Centre where they took part in geothermal experiments, handled rocks from below the Earth’s surface, spoke with the project’s knowledgeable Geo Ambassadors and used Virtual Reality technology. Students from Coleraine College, Coleraine Grammar School and DH Christie Memorial Primary School also visited the centre as part of a special Schools Day activity, hosted by Coleraine Grammar School. Credit Morrow Communications Photo: MORROW COMMS