Get a ‘sneak peek’ inside new Causeway Campus
Northern Regional College is opening the doors of its Causeway Campus on Tuesday 27 August to the public, for a "sneak peek" of the stunning innovative learning space in Coleraine.
Set to open to students for 2024/25 academic year, the 12,600 m2 new purpose-built campus is in the heart of the Coleraine community, and will deliver a widened curriculum for school-leavers, adult learners and business professionals in Coleraine and the wider area.
For a glimpse of Causeway’s world-class learning environment and facilities and to find out more about courses available starting in September, call in anytime between 10am and 3pm on 27 August.
Campus tours will depart every hour from 10.30am. Find out more about the new Causeway campus in Coleraine at www.nrc.ac.uk.
