Get a taste of what South West College has to offer at upcoming Open Day

Leaving school? Explore South West College this coming January, as they host their annual full-time open day events for all Further Education, Higher Education and Apprenticeship courses starting in September 2023. Ideal for GCSE and A level school leavers.

The College is set to host four Open days, with the first drop in open event taking place at the Dungannon campus on January 24, the Erne Campus and the Enniskillen Technology and Skills Centre on January 31, and will conclude at the Omagh Campus on February 7. The events will take place from 3 pm to 7 pm.

SWC Open Days are a fantastic opportunity for prospective students, their family, and friends to explore the campus, meet staff and learn all about the College's extensive range of career focused Level 1-3 courses - BTECs, Traineeships, Apprenticeships, Higher National Diplomas (HNDs), Higher National Certificates (HNCs), Foundation Degrees, Honours Degrees and Higher Level Apprenticeships, which are due to open soon for online applications.

On the day, guests will get to experience the College's world class learning facilities and equipment, take part in activities and demonstrations, meet course teams, and ask questions about the range of full-time and apprenticeship courses and pathways to help prospective students better understand the wide range of career opportunities and pathways available to them.

South West College, Dungannon, holding an Open Day on January 24 between 3pm and 7pm.

Visitors will also be offered tailored guidance on the wide range of college support services, career pathways, finance options, and support to assist with the online application process. For those who are unsure about which path to take, the friendly Careers team will also be in attendance, offering free impartial advice for prospectivesstudents.

The recent opening of our world leading Erne campus and the College's ever-evolving facilities in Omagh, Dungannon and Cookstown, including the recent introduction of our state-of-the-art Gortin Road Motor Vehicle Workshop and brand-new Industrial Welding centre located at Kilcronagh Industrial Estate Cookstown, makes it an incredibly exciting time to enrol.

