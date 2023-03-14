Get Engineering Careers Fair returns to South West College’s Dungannon Campus

South West College has announced that the Get Engineering Careers and Apprenticeship Fair will be back at its Dungannon campus on Saturday, March 25, 9.30 am - 1.30 pm, and will showcase the great opportunities available to young people in the field of engineering.

If you are interested in a career with real potential, come along to the ultimate careers fair and meet and connect with over 30 employers from the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Industry.

Given our strong ties with local industry, Get Engineering is traditionally one of the most vibrant events in the South West College calendar, and we have a packed line-up featuring an exciting range of live demonstrations and workshops, with the opportunity to test drive the world’s first truly collaborative robot, (YuMi). Other demonstrations include 3D scanning, rapid prototyping, robotic welding, virtual welding, automation and Industry 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guests will also have the opportunity to view first-hand a wide range of machinery and equipment manufactured locally and exported across the world, allowing prospective students to gain a more in-depth insight into the ever-evolving engineering world.

South West College is excited to announce that the Get Engineering Careers and Apprenticeship Fair will be back at our Dungannon campus on Saturday, 25th March, 9.30 am - 1.30 pm and will showcase the great opportunities available to young people in the field of engineering.

The Get Engineering initiative is a partnership encompassing South West College and leading engineering companies and aims to raise awareness of the range of career opportunities within the local engineering industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local employers including McCloskey International, Terex, Mallaghan Engineering, Dunbia, Specdrum, Nugent Engineering, Edge Innovate and other employers will be promoting employment opportunities and will be available to discuss entry routes, pathways, and applications.

Prospective students can also find out more about degree opportunities, ‘Earn while you Learn’ Apprenticeships and Higher-Level Apprenticeships in areas including Business Management, Engineering, Computing and more, and hear from current apprentices about how their Apprenticeship has benefited them.

The free event will also feature employer exhibition stands to share insights into the career and training opportunities for design engineers, technical service engineers, welders/fabricators, CNC operators and other engineering business support roles, helping prospective students to make better-informed choices. SWC staff will be available to offer guidance and support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are interested in a career with real potential, come along to the South West College Dungannon campus on Saturday, 25th March, 9.30 am - 1.30 pm to meet and connect with over 30 employers from the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Industry. Pic: Sarah Fyffe Photography