Integrated College Glengormley (formerly Glengormley High) Year 12 students celebrated their “highest GCSE results ever” when grades were received this morning (Thursday).

Principal Ricky Massey congratulated the class of 2023 highlighting that 'their efforts and focus has paid off today."

The head teacher at the Ballyclare Road school added: “With many students returning to complete their A level courses, we are delighted to help them on this next step of their learning journey.

"For those who have moved on to some fantastic apprenticeships and others on to FE, we wish you the very best for the years ahead.”

1 . Praise for Glengormley pupils Adam, Ben and proud mum. Photo: Contributed

2 . Praise for Glengormley pupils Katie showing her GCSE results, Photo: Contributed

3 . Praise for Glengormley pupils Lucy celebrating her results. Photo: Contributed

4 . Praise for Glengormley pupils Ella celebrating her GCSE results. Photo: Contributed