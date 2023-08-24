Register
Glengormley pupils celebrate school's 'highest ever' GCSE results

Integrated College Glengormley (formerly Glengormley High) Year 12 students celebrated their “highest GCSE results ever” when grades were received this morning (Thursday).
By Russell Keers
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:10 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST

Principal Ricky Massey congratulated the class of 2023 highlighting that 'their efforts and focus has paid off today."

The head teacher at the Ballyclare Road school added: “With many students returning to complete their A level courses, we are delighted to help them on this next step of their learning journey.

"For those who have moved on to some fantastic apprenticeships and others on to FE, we wish you the very best for the years ahead.”

