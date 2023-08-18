Glengormley students preparing for university after receiving A level results

A spokesperson for the Ballyclare Road school said: “Year 14 students from Integrated College Glengormley arrived good and early to pick up their A Level results.

"We are so proud of their performances, with many deciding to accept university offers and apprenticeships for the next step in their educational journey.” Headteacher Ricky Massey expressed best wishes on behalf of the staff and Governors to all Year 14 ICG students as they start this new exciting journey.