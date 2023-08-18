Register
Glengormley students preparing for university after receiving A level results

The school community at Integrated College Glengormley (formerly Glengormley High) has wished the Year 14 cohort well as they embark on the next chapter of their lives following A level results day.
By Russell Keers
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST

A spokesperson for the Ballyclare Road school said: “Year 14 students from Integrated College Glengormley arrived good and early to pick up their A Level results.

"We are so proud of their performances, with many deciding to accept university offers and apprenticeships for the next step in their educational journey.” Headteacher Ricky Massey expressed best wishes on behalf of the staff and Governors to all Year 14 ICG students as they start this new exciting journey.

Mr Massey said: “As we say farewell to this lovely cohort of Year 14 pupils, we now welcome 240 new Year 8 students into ICG as they embark upon their next steps.”

Kacey Greer and mum.

