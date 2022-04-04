Glenravel pupils help launch ‘Importance of Peat Bogs’ Primary School Competition

Key Stage Two pupils are encouraged to create a poster to highlight the importance of our peat bogs and why it is essential to look after this valuable habitat while illustrating what we can all do to help preserve these unique eco-systems for the future.

Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This peat bog poster competition provides a unique opportunity for our young people to artistically explore the importance of peat bogs for our planet.

“Children are very aware of the climate emergency and the importance of acting now to ensure they inherit a safer, cleaner and greener world. These peat bogs represent how nature itself often holds solutions to the problems climate change is exacerbating. Peat bogs play a vital role in helping to prevent flooding and improve water quality as well as offering sanctuary to wildlife – but we need to act to improve the condition of these bogs so that they can perform this vital function.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon visited the Garron Plateau in County Antrim to launch NI Water’s Schools Peatlands Poster competition. Pictured are Grace, Annie, Shauna and Peter from St Mary’s Queen of Peace PS, Glenravel with Anna Killen Outreach and Learning Officer, NI Water.Picture: Michael Cooper

“I hope lots of Key Stage 2 children enter the competition as I know there will be lessons that we can all learn from their creations.”

Anna Killen, NI Water, said “We have some fantastic prizes up for grabs for both schools and pupils and we would encourage all teachers to contact our education team at [email protected] to find out how to enter.